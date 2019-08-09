Insider Selling: Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director Sells $2,241,454.32 in Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director David B. Wright sold 14,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $2,241,454.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,443.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $156.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $156.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 789.5% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $137.00 price target on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Verisk Analytics to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.89.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.