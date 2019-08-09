Insider Selling: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Sells $87,120.00 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $87,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, July 22nd, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $90,160.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $89,600.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $87,080.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $91,160.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $80,120.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Thomas Gad sold 6,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $121,260.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Thomas Gad sold 6,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $123,660.00.

YMAB stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.42 million and a P/E ratio of -15.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 13.30, a quick ratio of 13.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.07). Research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 24.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3,056.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2,178.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 326,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after buying an additional 67,013 shares in the last quarter. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YMAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.