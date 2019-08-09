Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to report $1.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Insight Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 2.40%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share.

NSIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Insight Enterprises stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.16. The stock had a trading volume of 189,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.15. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $60.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth $71,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth $175,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

