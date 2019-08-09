Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.95. Insignia Systems shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 30,662 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Insignia Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Insignia Systems alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 million, a P/E ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insignia Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISIG)

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store marketing solutions to partners and clients that consist of consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, and marketing agencies. The company's product solutions include in-store signage solutions, merchandising solutions, promotion solutions, and digital solutions.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.