Insolar (INS) Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Insolar token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00002020 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, Kucoin, Liqui and Okcoin Korea. During the last seven days, Insolar has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. Insolar has a total market capitalization of $7.81 million and $630,926.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insolar Profile

Insolar launched on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Insolar is insolar.io.

Insolar Token Trading

Insolar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Okcoin Korea, Mercatox, Binance, OKex, Kucoin, Liqui, Bithumb, Cobinhood, Coinrail and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

