Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Cut by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its position in Intel by 500.0% in the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 273.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,986,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,784,940. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $59.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

In other Intel news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $699,094.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 450,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,146,859.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,524 shares of company stock worth $1,844,221. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

