Intelsat (NYSE:I) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intelsat (NYSE:I) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intelsat Investments S.A. provides satellite communications services. The company offers network services comprising transponder services, video distribution and contribution services, hybrid satellite, fiber and teleport managed services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations, internet service providers, military and government sectors. Intelsat Investments S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intelsat from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of Intelsat stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $20.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,035. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69. Intelsat has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $37.70.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $509.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.08 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intelsat will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Intelsat during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Intelsat by 275.0% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intelsat during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Intelsat during the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Intelsat during the first quarter valued at about $300,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

