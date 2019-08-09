Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price target increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 6.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$29.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inter Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.22.

Shares of IPL stock traded up C$0.92 on Friday, hitting C$24.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,866,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,156. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.85, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.18. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$18.60 and a twelve month high of C$25.24.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$658.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$629.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Inter Pipeline will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inter Pipeline news, Senior Officer Jeremy Allan Roberge purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$20.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,952.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$347,694.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

