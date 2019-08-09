International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 650 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 705 ($9.21) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 643.58 ($8.41).

IAG stock traded down GBX 11.30 ($0.15) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 452.80 ($5.92). 3,022,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,660,000. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 52 week low of GBX 413.50 ($5.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 718.40 ($9.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 452.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion and a PE ratio of 2.83.

In related news, insider William Matthew Walsh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.61), for a total value of £253,000 ($330,589.31).

About International Consolidated Airlns Grp

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

