International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Given a $120.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IFF. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,540. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $116.87 and a 12 month high of $152.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.75.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.61. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 46.50%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 3,472 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $474,726.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,270,164.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,508 shares of company stock worth $1,496,115. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.