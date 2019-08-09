International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Trading 0.2% Higher

International Petroleum Corp (TSE:IPCO)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.68 and last traded at C$4.65, 34,466 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 52,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.64.

Separately, GMP Securities cut their price target on International Petroleum from C$10.50 to C$10.25 in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.65. The company has a market cap of $915.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38.

International Petroleum Company Profile (TSE:IPCO)

International Petroleum Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada; Bertam, Malaysia; and Paris and Aquitaine Basins, France. As at December 31, 2018, it had proved and probable reserves of 288 million barrels of oil equivalents.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.