International Prospect Ventures (CVE:IZZ) Stock Price Down 20%

Shares of International Prospect Ventures Ltd (CVE:IZZ) dropped 20% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, approximately 56,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 289% from the average daily volume of 14,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 million and a PE ratio of -15.00.

About International Prospect Ventures (CVE:IZZ)

International Prospect Ventures Ltd. operates as a junior mineral exploration company. It explores for gold and other mineral deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Porcupine Miracle prospect that consists of 4 mineral claims located in Langmuir Township, Ontario; and Otish/Mistassini Prospect which comprises 44 mining claims located in the North Central Québec.

