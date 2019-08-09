International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.90

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (TSE:ITH) (NYSE:THM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.89, with a volume of 5193 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $147.82 million and a P/E ratio of -40.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.78.

About International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.