Intrinsyc Technologies (ITC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Intrinsyc Technologies (TSE:ITC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Intrinsyc Technologies (TSE:ITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$8.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.15 million.

Shares of TSE:ITC traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$1.15. 5,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,951. Intrinsyc Technologies has a 1-year low of C$1.02 and a 1-year high of C$1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.33.

About Intrinsyc Technologies

Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation provides solutions for the development and production of mobile, embedded, and Internet of Things devices in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Embedded Computing Hardware; and Services and Software.

