Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) Shares Bought by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc owned 1.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 47,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,378 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 24,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 479.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 52,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 43,495 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSJO opened at $25.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.29. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $25.65.

