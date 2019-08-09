Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) Trading Down 0.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.52 and last traded at $25.52, approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 41.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 46,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,238 shares during the last quarter.

