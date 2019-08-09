Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Holdings Raised by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 30.5% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 47,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter worth about $378,000. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 474,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,537. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.24. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $29.56.

