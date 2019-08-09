Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Acquired by Strategic Financial Group LLC

Strategic Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Your Vision LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $201,000.

NYSEARCA:PZA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,613. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $26.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.23.

