Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,182 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 9.2% of Csenge Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $27,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $820,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, PagnatoKarp Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $248,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $105.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,719. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $110.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.25.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.