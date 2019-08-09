InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) Given a $34.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $34.00 price objective on InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut InVitae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of InVitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of InVitae in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. InVitae presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.17.

Shares of NVTA stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,229,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 7.73. InVitae has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.91.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.17 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 81.52% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts expect that InVitae will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other InVitae news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $39,078.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 3,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $85,214.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,067 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of InVitae by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 794,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,787,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in InVitae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in InVitae by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 83,003 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in InVitae by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 17,676 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in InVitae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

