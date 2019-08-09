IOOF (ASX:IFL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.42

IOOF Holdings Limited (ASX:IFL)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and traded as high as $5.35. IOOF shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 2,280,896 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 10.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 13.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47.

IOOF Company Profile (ASX:IFL)

IOOF Holdings, Ltd. engages in the development, distribution, management, and administration of various financial products and services. It operates through two segments, Wholesale Funds Management, and Retail Funds Management and Administration. The Wholesale Funds Management segment engages in the management and investment of monies on behalf of private, corporate, superannuation, and institutional clients.

