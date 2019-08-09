Ironwood Financial llc Cuts Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Ironwood Financial llc cut its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 53,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 18,670 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 477,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,419,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEL stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.58. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $62.03.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research set a $57.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Argus increased their price objective on Xcel Energy to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.71.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $2,990,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,862 shares in the company, valued at $36,416,036.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Frenzel sold 4,400 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $257,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,112,790 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

