Ironwood Financial llc Has $6.70 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,202 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.3% of Ironwood Financial llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ironwood Financial llc owned 2.92% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSJN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 205.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 168,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 113,461 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 162.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 74,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 46,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $231,000.

Shares of BSJN opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.10. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $26.39.

