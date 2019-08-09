Ironwood Financial llc Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ironwood Financial llc decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Ironwood Financial llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fluent Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 121.0% in the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 82,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 45,256 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 807,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,098,000 after buying an additional 83,777 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 143,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after buying an additional 10,241 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $63.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $69.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

