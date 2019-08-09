Ironwood Financial llc Sells 200 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ironwood Financial llc trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.31 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $70.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The company has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.46.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.74%.

In other news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $103,992.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $480,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

