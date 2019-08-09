iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 78,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,873,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. grace capital boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. grace capital now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 434.0% in the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 156,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,036,000 after purchasing an additional 126,935 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $295.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $298.09. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $235.46 and a 12-month high of $303.98.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

