iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) Shares Sold by Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF comprises about 2.3% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 77,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Finally, Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 46.1% during the first quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after buying an additional 40,648 shares during the period.

ACWV stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.85. 72,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.69. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $88.22.

