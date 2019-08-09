iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stake Cut by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 294,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after buying an additional 30,339 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 227,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 47,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 128,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $306,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.92. 2,744,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,861,141. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $44.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.40.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

