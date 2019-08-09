J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.69 Billion

Brokerages expect J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) to post $2.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for J C Penney’s earnings. J C Penney reported sales of $2.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th.

On average, analysts expect that J C Penney will report full year sales of $11.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.34 billion to $11.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $11.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover J C Penney.

Get J C Penney alerts:

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The department store operator reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 33.29%. J C Penney’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JCP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J C Penney from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley set a $1.00 target price on shares of J C Penney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.53.

In related news, Director Javier G. Teruel purchased 223,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $218,950.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,045,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,984.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in J C Penney by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,187 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49,187 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in J C Penney by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,407 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23,287 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in J C Penney during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in J C Penney during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in J C Penney during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

J C Penney stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.61. 4,674,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,014,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.51. J C Penney has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.65.

J C Penney Company Profile

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J C Penney (JCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J C Penney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J C Penney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.