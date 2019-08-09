J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.95-7.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33-1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.J2 Global also updated its FY19 guidance to $6.95-7.15 EPS.

J2 Global stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.27. 8,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,882. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. J2 Global has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $92.00.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $322.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.25 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that J2 Global will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on JCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised J2 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson set a $110.00 target price on J2 Global and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded J2 Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on J2 Global from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.20.

In other news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $866,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,406,357.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve P. Dunn sold 3,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $283,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,102 shares of company stock worth $1,830,912 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

