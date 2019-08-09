Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 11,104 Shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF (BMV:VONV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF (BMV:VONV) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 566,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,104 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF were worth $63,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VONV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF by 21,100.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,623,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,546,000 after purchasing an additional 272,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000.

Shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF stock opened at $110.23 on Friday. VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF has a 52-week low of $98.28 and a 52-week high of $114.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.09.

