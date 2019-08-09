Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 10,578 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 211,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $28,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,658,000 after purchasing an additional 321,277 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Caterpillar by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 521,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,240,000 after purchasing an additional 232,297 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Caterpillar by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 19,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Caterpillar by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.99.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $122.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.06 and a 1 year high of $159.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.