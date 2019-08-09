Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 743,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,551 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $35,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Altria Group by 86.9% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $45.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Altria Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.74.

MO opened at $46.50 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $66.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.75. The company has a market cap of $86.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.20%.

Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

