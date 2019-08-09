Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $40,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 168.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 183.8% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.17.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $670,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,739,380.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total transaction of $14,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,193 shares in the company, valued at $97,466,832.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,775 shares of company stock worth $14,986,676 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $280.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.34 and a 1-year high of $305.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

