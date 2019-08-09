Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,950,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,960 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.9% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $119,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 124,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $59.41 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.11.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.