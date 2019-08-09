Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,747 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Jason Industries worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jason Industries by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. 32.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jason Industries alerts:

JASN traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.52. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,551. Jason Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JASN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jason Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jason Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Jason Industries Company Profile

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Jason Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jason Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.