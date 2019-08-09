Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Posts Earnings Results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.49, Morningstar.com reports. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $534.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Jazz Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2019 guidance to $14.30-15.00 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $14.30-15.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.37. 282,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $113.52 and a 1-year high of $178.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Mizuho set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.44.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.