Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.30-15.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.07-2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.Jazz Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY19 guidance to $14.30-15.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $208.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.44.

JAZZ traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $137.03. 7,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,173. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $113.52 and a 12 month high of $179.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $534.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

