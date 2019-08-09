Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) Price Target to $7.00

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 125.81% from the stock’s previous close.

VRAY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Viewray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,573,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,866. Viewray has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81. The company has a market cap of $675.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Viewray had a negative net margin of 139.82% and a negative return on equity of 71.16%. The firm had revenue of $30.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Viewray’s quarterly revenue was up 83.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Viewray will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viewray news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 5,146 shares of Viewray stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $44,409.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Dempsey sold 21,615 shares of Viewray stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $193,886.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Viewray by 4,390.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Viewray in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Viewray by 57,004.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 13,111 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Viewray in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Viewray in the first quarter valued at about $117,000.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

