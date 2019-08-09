Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KSFTF)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kingfisher from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Kingfisher stock opened at $1.95 on Monday.

About Kingfisher

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a software and Internet service company in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Software; Cloud Services; and Office Software and Services and Others. The Entertainment Software segment engages in the research and development of games; and provision of online games, mobile games, and casual game services.

