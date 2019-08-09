Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:JELD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.20. 2,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.51. Jeld-Wen has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $26.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 8.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp raised its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 17.6% in the first quarter. Loews Corp now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JELD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

