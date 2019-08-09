JET8 Reaches Market Cap of $336,836.00 (J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. In the last seven days, JET8 has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One JET8 token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Kucoin. JET8 has a market capitalization of $336,836.00 and approximately $136,306.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00251649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.85 or 0.01202330 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00018351 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00089748 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000443 BTC.

JET8 Profile

JET8’s genesis date was February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 825,960,077 tokens. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app. The official message board for JET8 is medium.com/jet8-token. The official website for JET8 is jet8.io. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling JET8

JET8 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JET8 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JET8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

