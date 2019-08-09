Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.90. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 7,678 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Jewett-Cameron Trading alerts:

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter.

In other Jewett-Cameron Trading news, insider Michael Charles Nasser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $67,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 348,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 28,687 shares of company stock valued at $241,507 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,141,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,000. Jewett-Cameron Trading accounts for approximately 6.7% of Riverview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Riverview Trust Co owned 28.33% of Jewett-Cameron Trading as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 48.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile (NASDAQ:JCTCF)

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.