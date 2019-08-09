JMP Securities Raises Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Price Target to $70.00

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

CSOD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.91. Cornerstone OnDemand has a twelve month low of $45.89 and a twelve month high of $62.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $141.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.83 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $4,578,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,253,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,567,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 5,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $308,745.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,706 shares of company stock worth $9,628,911. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 67,725 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 8.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter valued at $592,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

