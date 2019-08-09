Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Has $580,000 Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 122.7% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Valero Energy by 47.1% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 1,107.7% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $78.76 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $68.81 and a one year high of $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.48.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.47.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

