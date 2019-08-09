Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $220,000 in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 787.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $232.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a twelve month low of $167.48 and a twelve month high of $247.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $1.11. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.634 per share. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 22.68%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Desjardins cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.62.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

