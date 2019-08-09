Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Trimmed by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,030 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.6% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

In related news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.68 per share, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.82. The company had a trading volume of 862,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,244,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.59. The firm has a market cap of $345.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

