Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its price objective increased by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 72.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on JYNT. BidaskClub lowered Joint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson set a $21.00 target price on Joint and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Joint from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Joint from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Joint has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

NASDAQ JYNT traded down $2.12 on Friday, hitting $17.44. 89,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,854. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.95. Joint has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.59 million, a P/E ratio of 435.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Joint had a return on equity of 109.02% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 million. Research analysts expect that Joint will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Joint news, Director James H. Amos, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $64,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,391.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 10,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $167,727.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,422.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Joint by 3.0% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 53,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Joint in the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Joint by 4.4% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 550,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,023,000 after purchasing an additional 23,051 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Joint by 43.9% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 69,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Joint by 87.7% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 149,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 69,711 shares during the period. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

