Jones Lang LaSalle Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $11.86 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the financial services provider will earn $11.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.55. William Blair also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.58.

Shares of JLL opened at $143.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.95. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $119.79 and a 1 year high of $173.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.75.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.61. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 765,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,926,000 after buying an additional 34,602 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 527,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,737,000 after purchasing an additional 30,788 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth about $51,273,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,537,000 after purchasing an additional 23,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

