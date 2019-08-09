Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.61, Briefing.com reports. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of JLL traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.11. 42,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.75. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $119.79 and a fifty-two week high of $173.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9,100.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 268.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 62.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on JLL shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.23 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.58.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

